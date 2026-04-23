MasTec (MTZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect MasTec to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $3.4582 billion for the quarter. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.MasTec's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MasTec to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MasTec Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $376.12 on Thursday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $117.50 and a 52-week high of $383.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company's fifty day moving average price is $314.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,177,394. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the construction company's stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 116,993 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 74,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $354.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $329.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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