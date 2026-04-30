MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.790-8.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.5 billion-$17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.0 billion. MasTec also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.200-2.200 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MTZ. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MasTec from $335.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.17.

View Our Latest Report on MTZ

MasTec Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $23.63 on Thursday, hitting $394.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,600. MasTec has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $401.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,177,394. This represents a 27.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in MasTec by 105.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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