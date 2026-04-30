MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.790-8.790 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $356.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $335.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTZ

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $23.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $394.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,818,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. MasTec has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $401.19.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MasTec will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,446,954.56. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 105.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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