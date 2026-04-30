MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $401.19 and last traded at $394.16, with a volume of 386948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $370.55.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on MasTec from $254.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $264.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

MasTec Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company's 50 day moving average is $325.77 and its 200-day moving average is $258.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total value of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of MasTec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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