Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $312.0 million-$312.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.1 million.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCFT

Mastercraft Boat Price Performance

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.91 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 30,131 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $705,969.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,637,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,373,044.82. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,841 shares of company stock worth $2,069,264. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercraft Boat

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 70,694 shares of the company's stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,725 shares of the company's stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 18.0% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,327 shares of the company's stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MCFT is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company's portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercraft Boat, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercraft Boat wasn't on the list.

While Mastercraft Boat currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here