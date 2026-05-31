Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.0769.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Matador Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

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Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $53.56 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 4,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.36 per share, for a total transaction of $244,783.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 6,997 shares in the company, valued at $366,362.92. This represents a 201.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,780,888 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $664,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,948,104 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $439,010,000 after acquiring an additional 277,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,864 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Matador Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,842,011 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $163,055,000 after acquiring an additional 309,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Matador Resources by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,406,182 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $144,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company's stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Further Reading

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