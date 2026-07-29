Matador Resources (MTDR) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $1.0646 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 14.41%.The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Matador Resources Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:MTDR opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $66.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Matador Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Matador Resources from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Matador Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Christopher P. Calvert bought 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $79,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 41,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,209,460. This trade represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn W. Stetson purchased 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.41 per share, with a total value of $26,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 95,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,099,052.70. The trade was a 0.53% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,907 shares of company stock worth $635,712. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $255,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,409 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company's stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador's core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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