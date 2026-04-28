Match Group (MTCH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.6090 per share and revenue of $854.33 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $878.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $872.86 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 289.29% and a net margin of 17.59%.Match Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. 1,235,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. Match Group has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

Match Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Match Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Match Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP lifted its position in Match Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 8,960 shares of the technology company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Match Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 8,692 shares of the technology company's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Match Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Match Group announced a $100 million minority investment in Sniffies, a fast-growing dating/cruising platform serving non-heterosexual men, with an option to acquire the remaining equity later — expands MTCH’s access to a growing LGBTQ+ segment and gives a potential M&A runway to consolidate market share. Match Group invests $100 million in Grindr rival Sniffies with buyout option

Match Group announced a $100 million minority investment in Sniffies, a fast-growing dating/cruising platform serving non-heterosexual men, with an option to acquire the remaining equity later — expands MTCH’s access to a growing LGBTQ+ segment and gives a potential M&A runway to consolidate market share. Positive Sentiment: Analysts (Zacks) flag that Match has the setup for an earnings beat next week — revenue and monetization trends plus manageable costs could lift EPS versus consensus, which supports upside in the stock if results and guidance surprise positively. Match Group (MTCH) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release

Analysts (Zacks) flag that Match has the setup for an earnings beat next week — revenue and monetization trends plus manageable costs could lift EPS versus consensus, which supports upside in the stock if results and guidance surprise positively. Neutral Sentiment: The Sniffies deal is a minority stake, not an immediate full acquisition; the path to full ownership is optional and contingent — investors should watch user growth/monetization metrics before treating it as a material revenue driver.

The Sniffies deal is a minority stake, not an immediate full acquisition; the path to full ownership is optional and contingent — investors should watch user growth/monetization metrics before treating it as a material revenue driver. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS miss (Feb quarter) despite slight revenue growth, and MTCH’s profitability/ROE metrics have looked uneven; any earnings or guidance shortfall next week could reverse the positive sentiment.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Match Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Match Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTCH

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc NASDAQ: MTCH is a leading provider of online dating products and services. The company owns and operates a diverse portfolio of consumer brands that connect singles through digital platforms. Its flagship offerings include Match.com, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid and PlentyOfFish, which together serve users looking for long-term relationships, casual encounters and social networking opportunities.

Originating with the launch of Match.com in 1995, Match Group has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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