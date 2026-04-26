Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Materion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th.

Get Materion alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Materion

Materion Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE MTRN opened at $186.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 0.91. Materion has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $489.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Materion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 8,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total value of $1,311,662.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,392.07. This represents a 35.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jugal K. Vijayvargiya sold 12,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.56, for a total transaction of $1,925,783.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 130,253 shares in the company, valued at $19,350,385.68. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,549 shares of company stock valued at $7,548,444 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Materion by 15.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,997 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Materion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Materion wasn't on the list.

While Materion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here