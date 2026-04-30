Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Given New $185.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. KeyCorp's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTRN. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Materion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.00.

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Materion Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $179.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business's 50 day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Materion has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $194.28.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materion will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 8,976 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total value of $1,311,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,392.07. This represents a 35.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 309 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $49,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,600. The trade was a 49.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,549 shares of company stock worth $7,548,444. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Materion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,626 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $23,030,000 after buying an additional 116,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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