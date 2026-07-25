Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Strong-Buy" Rating

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mativ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mativ currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Mativ alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mativ

Mativ Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of MATV stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mativ has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mativ had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 3.86%.The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $486.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Mativ by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,950,656 shares of the company's stock worth $46,697,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mativ by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,212 shares of the company's stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 658,748 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Mativ by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 453,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 57,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mativ by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 194,225 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 337,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 254,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company's stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mativ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mativ wasn't on the list.

While Mativ currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here