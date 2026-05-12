Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) CEO Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX - Get Free Report) CEO John Hewitt sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,575. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Matrix Service Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. 127,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,004. Matrix Service Company has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $336.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.The firm had revenue of $206.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Matrix Service Company will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,401 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Matrix Service by 68.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,530 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Matrix Service by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company's stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Matrix Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,000 shares of the company's stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTRX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matrix Service currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTRX

Key Matrix Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting Matrix Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Matrix Service to $0.25 from $0.18, suggesting improved earnings expectations in the near term.

Sidoti raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Matrix Service to $0.25 from $0.18, suggesting improved earnings expectations in the near term. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.15 from $0.14, a modest upward revision that points to slightly better short-term profitability. Article Title

The firm also increased its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.15 from $0.14, a modest upward revision that points to slightly better short-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti's long-range FY2028 EPS estimate of $0.89 implies a meaningful earnings ramp over time, which could support a longer-term bullish case.

Sidoti's long-range FY2028 EPS estimate of $0.89 implies a meaningful earnings ramp over time, which could support a longer-term bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also issued estimates for FY2027 and Q3 2027, showing continued coverage and updated modeling, but the revisions were mixed across periods.

Analysts also issued estimates for FY2027 and Q3 2027, showing continued coverage and updated modeling, but the revisions were mixed across periods. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.13 from $0.25, indicating weaker expectations for that quarter and potentially weighing on sentiment.

Sidoti cut its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $0.13 from $0.25, indicating weaker expectations for that quarter and potentially weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $0.58 from $0.91, a sizeable reduction that may have pressured the stock by signaling less confidence in next year’s earnings power. Article Title

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company NASDAQ: MTRX is a provider of engineered construction, fabrication and maintenance services to the energy, industrial and power markets. The firm offers a full suite of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for clients in the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, mining, fertilizer and power generation industries. Its capabilities span from front-end engineering design through plant commissioning, with specializations in modular process skid fabrication, structural steel erection and complex piping systems.

The company's service portfolio includes onshore and offshore pipe fabrication, equipment setting, industrial maintenance and shutdown services, electrical and instrumentation installation, and skid-mount and modular construction.

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