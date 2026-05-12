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The Event That Could Redefine Apple’s Summer Rally

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 12, 2026

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Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
4.3784 of 5 stars		$294.730.7%0.35%35.70Moderate Buy$305.74
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