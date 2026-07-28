Mattel (MAT) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $1.1019 billion for the quarter. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $862.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.38 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 9.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mattel Stock Performance

MAT stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. Mattel has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $22.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mattel from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mattel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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