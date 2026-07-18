Go Pro
→ BlackRock, JPMorgan, and Goldman are all stock piling the same asset… are you? (From Awesomely) (Ad)tc pixel

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded at Odean Cap Resea

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Mattel logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mattel was upgraded to “strong-buy” by Odean Cap Resea, adding to a mixed analyst picture that currently averages to a Hold with a consensus price target of $17.33.
  • Recent earnings beat expectations: Mattel reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss of $0.20 per share on revenue of $862.17 million, topping estimates and rising 4.3% year over year.
  • The stock traded at $14.30 with a market cap of $4.16 billion, and institutional investors continue to dominate ownership at 97.15% of shares outstanding.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Odean Cap Resea to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAT. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAT

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Mattel had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $862.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 31.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 72,448 shares of the company's stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 26.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,914,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares in the last quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company's stock.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mattel Right Now?

Before you consider Mattel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mattel wasn't on the list.

While Mattel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Don’t Buy SPCX Until You Read This
Don’t Buy SPCX Until You Read This
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines