Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded at Odean Cap Resea

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Odean Cap Resea to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAT. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.33.

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Mattel Price Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Mattel has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Mattel had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 9.27%.The business had revenue of $862.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mattel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 31.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 72,448 shares of the company's stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 26.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,914,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares in the last quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company's stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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