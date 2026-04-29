Matthew Paul Larson Sells 11,250 Shares of Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) insider Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $211,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $23,462.50. This represents a 90.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Paul Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 44,752 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $895,935.04.

On Monday, April 20th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $218,137.50.

On Thursday, April 16th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 8,750 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $166,250.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 10,000 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $202,500.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $202,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $202,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $213,862.50.

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Slide Insurance Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ SLDE traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,785. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $389.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slide Insurance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slide Insurance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDE. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 3,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 4,839.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Slide Insurance

Here are the key news stories impacting Slide Insurance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Q1 Press Release

Slide reported a Q1 beat: $1.02 EPS vs. $0.82 expected, revenue of $389.3M, gross premiums written +49.1% YoY, net income +50.8% and combined ratio improved to 55.5% — a clear operational beat that supports higher intrinsic value. Positive Sentiment: The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Repurchase Announcement

The Board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program (up to ~4.3% of shares outstanding), which is typically supportive of the stock and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Einhorn Position

Notable investor activity: David Einhorn has opened a new position in SLDE, which can attract attention from other institutional investors and boost confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Best Places to Work

Local recognition: Slide was named a 2026 “Best Places to Work,” which is positive for recruitment/retention but unlikely to move the stock materially in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded SLDE from "strong-buy" to "hold," which can trigger short-term selling and analyst re-assessments despite the quarter beat. Zacks Downgrade

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Slide Insurance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Texas Capital upgraded Slide Insurance to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Slide Insurance from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slide Insurance presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLDE

About Slide Insurance

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

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