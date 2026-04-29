Mattias Stetz Sells 20,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $481,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,078.88. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Mattias Stetz sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $441,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Mattias Stetz sold 11,892 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $240,456.24.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Mattias Stetz sold 3,398 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $68,707.56.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mattias Stetz sold 29,725 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $596,580.75.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Mattias Stetz sold 8,493 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $170,454.51.

On Monday, March 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 28,383 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $567,943.83.

On Monday, March 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 28,109 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $558,806.92.

On Monday, February 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $353,400.00.

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Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE:RSI traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,403,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 1.45. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.76 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm's revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 21,382 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $0.14 vs. $0.12 consensus and revenue $370.4M (up 41% YoY) with record quarterly net income and adjusted EBITDA, signaling improving profitability. Press Release

Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $0.14 vs. $0.12 consensus and revenue $370.4M (up 41% YoY) with record quarterly net income and adjusted EBITDA, signaling improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full‑year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance (updated FY guidance above consensus), providing a clear growth/earnings beat and driving upward revisions. Guidance Release

Management raised full‑year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance (updated FY guidance above consensus), providing a clear growth/earnings beat and driving upward revisions. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded with price‑target and rating upgrades (Needham to $33, Buy; Wells Fargo to $29, Overweight), increasing buy-side support and signaling upside vs. prior expectations. Benzinga The Fly

Analysts responded with price‑target and rating upgrades (Needham to $33, Buy; Wells Fargo to $29, Overweight), increasing buy-side support and signaling upside vs. prior expectations. Positive Sentiment: Operational highlights: record MAU growth in North American online casino markets (62% month‑over‑month growth reported in release), supporting revenue momentum and LTV potential. Operational Details

Operational highlights: record MAU growth in North American online casino markets (62% month‑over‑month growth reported in release), supporting revenue momentum and LTV potential. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for those who want management detail on user growth, margins and guidance assumptions. Earnings Transcript

Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for those who want management detail on user growth, margins and guidance assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and expectations: the shares are trading at a premium (high P/E), so continued execution and confirmation of raised guidance will be needed to sustain gains; monitor upcoming quarters and any regulatory news.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rush Street Interactive

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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