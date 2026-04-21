MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
MXCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of MaxCyte from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MaxCyte from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday.
View Our Latest Research Report on MXCT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in MaxCyte by 266.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,008 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MaxCyte Stock Performance
Shares of MXCT opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. MaxCyte has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $91.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 135.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.16 million. Analysts predict that MaxCyte will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
About MaxCyte
(Get Free Report
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MaxCyte, Inc NASDAQ: MXCT is a clinical‐stage cell therapy platform company that develops and commercializes proprietary flow electroporation technology for the delivery of macromolecules into living cells. The company's instruments and consumables are designed to support research, preclinical development and clinical‐scale manufacturing of cell therapies across a variety of modalities, including engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells and induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) therapies.
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