Maximus (MMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $1.3529 billion for the quarter. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Maximus's revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Maximus to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maximus Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.58. Maximus has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Maximus's dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,597.94. This trade represents a 2.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 742 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $53,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,438.75. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Maximus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut Maximus from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

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About Maximus

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

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