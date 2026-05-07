Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.250-8.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.3 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Maximus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Maximus from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maximus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Maximus

Maximus Stock Performance

Maximus stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Maximus has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Maximus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Maximus's dividend payout ratio is 20.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,175 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.45 per share, with a total value of $249,078.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,732,619.85. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $53,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,438.75. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Maximus by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,595 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 192,679 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,714,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

Further Reading

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