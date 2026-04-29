Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Maximus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Maximus from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Maximus Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MMS stock opened at $65.31 on Monday. Maximus has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Maximus will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, CFO David Mutryn acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,027,597.94. The trade was a 2.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $53,609.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,502,438.75. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 123.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth $38,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

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