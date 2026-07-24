MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.00.

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MaxLinear Stock Up 5.1%

MXL opened at $91.24 on Friday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $128.30. The company's 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.64 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 25.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. MaxLinear's quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas E. Pardun sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,460. This represents a 16.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,301.12. This represents a 71.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,358. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,664 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 56.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,297 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 106,355 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,437 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 182,362 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 35,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting MaxLinear

Here are the key news stories impacting MaxLinear this week:

Positive Sentiment: MaxLinear beat Q2 expectations, posting $0.35 adjusted EPS versus $0.33 expected and revenue of $168.85 million versus $164.64 million expected, with sales up 55.2% year over year. Article Title

MaxLinear beat Q2 expectations, posting $0.35 adjusted EPS versus $0.33 expected and revenue of $168.85 million versus $164.64 million expected, with sales up 55.2% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company issued Q3 revenue guidance of $210 million to $220 million, well above Wall Street’s estimate of about $173.8 million, signaling continued momentum. Article Title

The company issued Q3 revenue guidance of $210 million to $220 million, well above Wall Street’s estimate of about $173.8 million, signaling continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: MaxLinear also raised its 2026 optical data center revenue outlook to $210 million to $230 million, reinforcing investor optimism around demand in a key growth area. Article Title

MaxLinear also raised its 2026 optical data center revenue outlook to $210 million to $230 million, reinforcing investor optimism around demand in a key growth area. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles reiterated the quarterly beat and management commentary, but did not add materially new catalysts beyond the earnings release and guidance update. Article Title

Multiple articles reiterated the quarterly beat and management commentary, but did not add materially new catalysts beyond the earnings release and guidance update. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, the shares sold off after the announcement, suggesting investors may be taking profits or focusing on the company’s still-negative margins and profit profile. Article Title

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company's product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear's semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

Further Reading

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