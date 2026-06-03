Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 295,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session's volume of 232,358 shares.The stock last traded at $32.21 and had previously closed at $32.33.

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Key Headlines Impacting Mayville Engineering

Here are the key news stories impacting Mayville Engineering this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised several earnings estimates for Mayville Engineering, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028/FY2029 outlooks. The higher forecasts suggest analysts see improving profitability ahead for MEC.

Northland Securities raised several earnings estimates for Mayville Engineering, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028/FY2029 outlooks. The higher forecasts suggest analysts see improving profitability ahead for MEC. Positive Sentiment: Mayville Engineering was named the number one fabricator for the sixteenth consecutive year, reinforcing its industry reputation and competitive standing. Mayville Engineering Company Named Number One Fabricator for Sixteenth Consecutive Year

Mayville Engineering was named the number one fabricator for the sixteenth consecutive year, reinforcing its industry reputation and competitive standing. Neutral Sentiment: Northland’s updates still point to a loss in the current fiscal year, so the near-term earnings picture remains mixed even as the longer-term outlook improves.

Northland’s updates still point to a loss in the current fiscal year, so the near-term earnings picture remains mixed even as the longer-term outlook improves. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy sold 17,942 shares at $30 each, trimming his holdings by about 11.3%. Insider selling can raise caution, but it does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. SEC Form 4

CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy sold 17,942 shares at $30 each, trimming his holdings by about 11.3%. Insider selling can raise caution, but it does not necessarily signal a change in fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article reviewed MEC’s first-quarter results versus peers, but it did not add a major new catalyst beyond the prior earnings beat.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mayville Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEC

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $670.02 million, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business's fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mayville Engineering

In other news, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 20,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 86,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,261,220. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy sold 17,942 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $538,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,213,350. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,555. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,216 shares of the company's stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 624,307 shares of the company's stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 57,590 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth $11,326,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 583,759 shares of the company's stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 206,549 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP raised its position in Mayville Engineering by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 414,280 shares of the company's stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company's stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc NYSE: MEC is a U.S.-based industrial manufacturer specializing in engineered metal castings and precision machining services. Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, the company leverages over a century of casting experience to design, produce and finish complex metal components for a broad range of heavy-duty applications.

The company operates two principal business segments: iron castings and steel castings. Its iron segment utilizes green sand and lost-foam molding processes to produce gray and ductile iron components, while the steel segment employs electric-arc furnace technology to manufacture high-strength steel castings.

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