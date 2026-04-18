MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and traded as high as $6.27. MBIA shares last traded at $6.2150, with a volume of 239,564 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MBIA from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MBIA from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MBIA presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MBIA

MBIA Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $316.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.81.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, analysts expect that MBIA, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc is a financial guarantee insurance company specializing in credit enhancement and risk mitigation solutions for public finance and structured finance transactions. The company provides guaranty insurance for municipal bonds, asset-backed securities and other credit-sensitive obligations, protecting investors against the risk of payment default. Through its core insurance subsidiary, MBIA Insurance Corp., the firm offers financial guarantees, reinsurance support and customized credit solutions designed to improve the marketability and pricing of debt instruments.

Founded in 1973 as the Municipal Bond Insurance Association, MBIA built its reputation by insuring U.S.

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