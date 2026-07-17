MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Trading 5.1% Higher - What's Next?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.11 and last traded at $61.2950. Approximately 78,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 706,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBX shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on MBX Biosciences from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MBX Biosciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MBX Biosciences from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MBX Biosciences by 128.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

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