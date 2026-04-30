MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.34 and last traded at C$25.35, with a volume of 48084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.07.

Get MCAN Mortgage alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MCAN Mortgage from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.69.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. Equities analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Financial Group is a mortgage investment company whose objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing its funds in a portfolio of mortgages (including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans), as well as other types of loans and investments, real estate and securitization investments. The company derives most of its revenues from mortgage income and equity income.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MCAN Mortgage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MCAN Mortgage wasn't on the list.

While MCAN Mortgage currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here