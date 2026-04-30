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MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
MCAN Mortgage logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of MCAN Mortgage hit a new 52-week high, trading up to C$25.34 (last C$25.35) on volume of 48,084, and momentum was supported by Canaccord Genuity raising its target to C$26 and a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating (average target C$23.50).
  • The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE of 13.45, reporting quarterly EPS of C$0.57 on C$41.6M revenue with strong profitability (ROE 11.93%, net margin 27.9%), but carries a very high debt-to-equity of 535.52, signalling elevated leverage risk.
  • Interested in MCAN Mortgage? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.34 and last traded at C$25.35, with a volume of 48084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MCAN Mortgage from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.69.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. Equities analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MCAN Financial Group is a mortgage investment company whose objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing its funds in a portfolio of mortgages (including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans), as well as other types of loans and investments, real estate and securitization investments. The company derives most of its revenues from mortgage income and equity income.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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