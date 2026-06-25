McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.9 billion.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 3.1%

MKC stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's payout ratio is 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Zacks Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gavin Hattersley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.98 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $153,959.88. The trade was a 220.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key McCormick & Company, Incorporated News

Here are the key news stories impacting McCormick & Company, Incorporated this week:

Positive Sentiment: McCormick beat quarterly earnings estimates, reporting $0.80 EPS versus consensus of $0.69 , while revenue rose 16.7% year over year. Article Title

McCormick beat quarterly earnings estimates, reporting versus consensus of , while revenue rose year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company also topped sales and profit estimates, helped by strong demand for spices and seasonings as more consumers cook at home amid economic uncertainty. Article Title

The company also topped sales and profit estimates, helped by strong demand for spices and seasonings as more consumers cook at home amid economic uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: McCormick said it is continuing to benefit from higher sales during its integration work with Unilever’s food business, and it reaffirmed its 2026 outlook , which can reassure investors about near-term execution. Article Title

McCormick said it is continuing to benefit from higher sales during its integration work with Unilever’s food business, and it reaffirmed its , which can reassure investors about near-term execution. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, reinforcing its income profile, though this is not likely the main driver of the stock’s move today. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,422,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,467,000 after buying an additional 190,607 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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