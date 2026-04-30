McDonald's FY2027 EPS Estimate Decreased by Erste Group Bank

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of McDonald's in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $14.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.39. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for McDonald's' current full-year earnings is $13.21 per share.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of McDonald's from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $340.93.

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McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $290.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.95 and a 200 day moving average of $311.86. The firm has a market cap of $206.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald's has a 1 year low of $283.47 and a 1 year high of $341.75.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total transaction of $8,764,097.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,638,066. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,990 shares of company stock worth $23,824,113. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald's

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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