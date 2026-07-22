McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $236.5150 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $198.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.19 million. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $94.99 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. McGrath RentCorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McGrath RentCorp has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.50.

View Our Latest Report on McGrath RentCorp

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gilda Malek sold 1,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $160,454.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $914,372.72. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Hanna sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $1,065,280.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 159,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,951,041.71. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock worth $3,486,240. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 336.6% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company's stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, through its subsidiaries, provides rental, sales, and servicing of equipment for commercial, industrial, environmental, and residential markets. The company operates primarily through two segments—mobile storage and water management—offering flexible solutions for customers requiring on-site storage, water transport, treatment, and dewatering services.

In its mobile storage segment, McGrath RentCorp supplies portable storage containers and modular office units to sectors including construction, retail, government, and disaster restoration.

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