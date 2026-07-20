McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of McGraw Hill from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McGraw Hill from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $16.00 price objective on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of McGraw Hill from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.47.

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McGraw Hill Stock Performance

NYSE:MH opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. McGraw Hill has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.43.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. McGraw Hill had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 1.68%.The firm had revenue of $463.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that McGraw Hill will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of McGraw Hill during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the first quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

About McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill NYSE: MH is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.

Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world's leading providers of educational content and technology.

Further Reading

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