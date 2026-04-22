McKesson Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st.

McKesson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McKesson to earn $44.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

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McKesson Stock Down 1.6%

McKesson stock traded down $13.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $828.94. 1,117,918 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,688. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $910.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $856.99. McKesson has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.03 EPS. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,530. This trade represents a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,824,605. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,555. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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