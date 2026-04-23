MDA Space (NYSE:MDA) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

MDA Space (NYSE:MDA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MDA Space in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MDA Space in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on MDA Space in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy (b-)" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.50.

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MDA Space Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of MDA Space stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. MDA Space has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

About MDA Space

MDA Space Ltd is a developer and manufacturer of technology and services to the space industry. It is an international space mission partner and robotics, satellite systems, and geo-intelligence pioneer. It is engaged in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, space exploration, and infrastructure. The Company collaborates and partners with governments and space agencies, commercial space companies, and defence and aerospace prime contractors in the space industry. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from Canada.

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