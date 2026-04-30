MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.5450, with a volume of 340310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $21.00 target price on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDU

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. MDU Resources Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Insider Activity at MDU Resources Group

In related news, Director Charles M. Kelley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.84 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 8,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,366.04. This represents a 164.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDU. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 499,908 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $370,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 56.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 355.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 178,703 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company's stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc is a diversified energy and services holding company headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota. The company operates through two primary segments: Utilities and Construction Services and Pipelines & Midstream. Serving a broad geographic footprint across the upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, MDU provides essential energy distribution and infrastructure services to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

The Utilities segment delivers electric and natural gas distribution services in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan and Washington.

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