Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $13.75. Mechanics Bancorp shares last traded at $14.3370, with a volume of 120,325 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mechanics Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Mechanics Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHB

Mechanics Bancorp Stock Down 4.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85.

Mechanics Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. Mechanics Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Institutional Trading of Mechanics Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanics Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Mechanics Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Mechanics Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mechanics Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mechanics Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company's stock.

Mechanics Bancorp Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences.

Further Reading

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