MediaAlpha (MAX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect MediaAlpha to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $298.9130 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $291.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.42 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 132.73%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MediaAlpha to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MediaAlpha Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.39. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.92.

Insider Activity at MediaAlpha

In other news, CTO Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $87,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 381,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,949.22. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 39,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $392,127.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,649,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,469,743.76. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 429,789 shares of company stock worth $4,202,902 in the last 90 days. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 75.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,246 shares of the company's stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 233,948 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 29.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 34.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediaAlpha from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised MediaAlpha from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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