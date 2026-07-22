MediaAlpha (MAX) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $300.8730 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 147.82% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MediaAlpha to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.7%

MAX stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $883.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Insider Activity at MediaAlpha

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 96,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,759,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,600,001. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Eugene Nonko sold 27,972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $280,838.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 987,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,913,335.36. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,015 shares of company stock worth $6,394,745. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 680.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,367,896 shares of the company's stock worth $17,714,000 after buying an additional 309,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,400 shares of the company's stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,095 shares of the company's stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 17.9% during the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 790,100 shares of the company's stock worth $8,991,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded MediaAlpha to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAX

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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