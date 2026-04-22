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MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Eugene Nonko Sells 49,844 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Director Eugene Nonko sold 49,844 shares on April 20 at an average price of $10.04 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding, reducing his stake by 3.61% and leaving him with 1,329,099 shares (valued ~ $13.34M).
  • Across multiple recent transactions (Mar–Apr), Nonko sold about 127,831 shares for roughly $1.29 million, according to SEC disclosures.
  • Company context: MediaAlpha reported an EPS beat ($0.50 vs $0.25 est.) but revenue dipped 3.2% YoY to $291.2M; the stock trades near $9.81, analysts have trimmed targets but consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $12.70.
  • Five stocks we like better than MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 49,844 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $500,433.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,329,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,344,153.96. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 21st, Eugene Nonko sold 22,274 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $224,299.18.
  • On Tuesday, April 21st, Eugene Nonko sold 15,172 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $153,085.48.
  • On Monday, April 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 24,529 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $246,516.45.
  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 404 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,040.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 1,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $18,990.00.
  • On Monday, March 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 458 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,580.00.
  • On Monday, March 16th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,444 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $24,440.00.
  • On Monday, March 9th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,115 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $21,150.00.
  • On Monday, March 9th, Eugene Nonko sold 1,992 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $19,920.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 3rd, Eugene Nonko sold 6,700 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $67,335.00.

MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.8%

MAX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 361,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.39.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 132.73%. The company had revenue of $291.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. MediaAlpha's quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of MediaAlpha from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.70.

View Our Latest Report on MAX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 680.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,367,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 309,455 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,301,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,416 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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