MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Steven Yi Sells 16,047 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 16,047 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $161,753.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,962,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,863,582.56. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $39,520.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Steven Yi sold 28,543 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $287,142.58.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $38,720.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $36,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $39,120.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $37,360.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $36,600.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $36,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $37,680.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $38,680.00.

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MediaAlpha Price Performance

NYSE MAX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 361,309 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,713. The firm has a market cap of $632.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $291.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.42 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 132.73%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MediaAlpha

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MediaAlpha by 95.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company's stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 516,195 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,237 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,615 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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