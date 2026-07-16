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MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
MediciNova logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in MediciNova nearly doubled in late June, rising 99.9% to 204,812 shares as of June 30. That represents about 0.5% of the company’s float, with a short-interest ratio of 2.9 days.
  • MediciNova’s stock was trading around $1.40, giving it a market cap of about $68.9 million. The shares remain near the low end of their 52-week range of $1.17 to $1.96.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $8.33. Recent ratings included buy calls from D. Boral Capital and Maxim Group, alongside a sell rating from Weiss Ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 204,812 shares, a growth of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 102,466 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.62. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $1.96. The company's 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. MediciNova had a negative net margin of 1,962.98% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediciNova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MediciNova

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel small-molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative, inflammatory, fibrotic and oncological diseases. Founded in the late 1990s, the company advances its proprietary compounds through clinical trials and strategic partnerships, with a goal of addressing areas of high unmet medical need. MediciNova is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains a presence in Tokyo to support collaborations and regulatory interactions in Asian markets.

The company's leading clinical asset, MN-166 (ibudilast), is an anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent originally approved in Japan for asthma and post-stroke dizziness.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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