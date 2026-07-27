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Medifast (MED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Medifast logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Medifast is scheduled to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Monday, August 3. Analysts expect a loss of $0.67 per share on revenue of approximately $72.7 million.
  • The company reported better-than-expected results in the prior quarter, with a $0.19 per-share loss versus estimates for a $0.55 loss and revenue of $76.04 million.
  • Medifast shares opened at $9.65, near their 12-month low of $9.22. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $12, while institutional investors own 95.51% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Medifast (NYSE:MED - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.67) per share and revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter. Medifast has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.750--1.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--0.500 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Medifast (NYSE:MED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $76.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.20 million. Medifast had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medifast Price Performance

MED opened at $9.65 on Monday. Medifast has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,549 shares in the company, valued at $382,778.97. This trade represents a 8.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MED. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth $4,521,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,829 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 181,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,369 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MED has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Medifast from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Medifast from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MED

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc NYSE: MED is a health and wellness company specializing in clinically supported weight-loss, weight-management and healthy living products and services. Through its OPTAVIA brand, the company offers a range of meal replacement products, snacks, supplements and coaching programs designed to support metabolic health and sustainable lifestyle changes. Medifast markets its products directly to consumers via a network of independent distributors—known as OPTAVIA Coaches—who provide personalized guidance and support throughout the client's weight‐loss journey.

Founded in 1980 by William Vitale and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Medifast has grown into a nationally recognized provider of nutrition and weight‐management solutions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Medifast (NYSE:MED)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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