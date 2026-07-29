MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.26 and traded as low as $14.40. MediWound shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 46,085 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDWD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of MediWound in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediWound from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDWD

MediWound Trading Up 1.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.14.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.42. MediWound had a negative net margin of 180.30% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Morton Fox purchased 3,537 shares of MediWound stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $49,907.07. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $314,413.13. The trade was a 18.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in MediWound by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 68,756 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. PCM Encore LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company's stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. NASDAQ: MDWD is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.

The company's lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.

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