Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $677.90 and last traded at $620.5350, with a volume of 153020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $528.12.

The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and set a $547.00 price target (up from $477.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Medpace from $495.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $473.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Medpace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $758,061,000 after purchasing an additional 324,293 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Medpace by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after buying an additional 116,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock worth $374,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 85,517 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,668 shares of the company's stock worth $242,337,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.49.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

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