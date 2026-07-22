Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.53 million. Medpace updated its FY 2026 guidance to 17.250-17.950 EPS.

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Medpace Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $526.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 507,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,189. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $482.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.73. Medpace has a 1 year low of $373.00 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in Medpace by 0.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 939 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $547.00 price objective (up from $477.00) on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Medpace from $495.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $469.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Medpace

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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