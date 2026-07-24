Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Raised to $624.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $547.00 to $624.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock's previous close.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $495.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays set a $600.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $508.42.

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Medpace Stock Up 14.7%

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $605.82 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $488.37 and its 200-day moving average is $493.74. Medpace has a 12-month low of $373.00 and a 12-month high of $677.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.51 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 109.14%. Medpace's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,542 shares of the company's stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company's stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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