Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54, FiscalAI reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million.

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Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.46. 385,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,794. Medpace has a 12 month low of $282.84 and a 12 month high of $628.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39.

More Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,829,500. This trade represents a 67.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $564.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medpace from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Medpace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $486.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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