Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.250-17.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $547.00 price target (up from $477.00) on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $469.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MEDP traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 482,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,959. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. Medpace has a 1-year low of $373.00 and a 1-year high of $628.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.73.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.53 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $758,061,000 after acquiring an additional 324,293 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 85,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Medpace by 205.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock worth $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 211,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,353 shares of the company's stock worth $117,924,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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