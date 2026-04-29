Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.54 and last traded at $79.9070, with a volume of 2179125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Medtronic from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock's 50 day moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,761.28. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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