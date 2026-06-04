Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.19% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.45.

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Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.27. 2,865,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,074,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $106.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average of $92.21.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Medtronic's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,961,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $12,388,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,660,158 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,966,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,616,694 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,150,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,321,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,879,481 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,665,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,919 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medtronic reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, both ahead of estimates, which reinforced the recent stock move higher.

Medtronic reported fiscal Q4 revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, both ahead of estimates, which reinforced the recent stock move higher. Positive Sentiment: Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue surged 78% globally, helping offset margin pressure and signaling strong demand in a key growth franchise.

Cardiac Ablation Solutions revenue surged 78% globally, helping offset margin pressure and signaling strong demand in a key growth franchise. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share and kept FY2027 growth targets intact, supporting the case for continued operational momentum.

Management lifted its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share and kept FY2027 growth targets intact, supporting the case for continued operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic also announced new strategic investments and FDA-related submissions to expand its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery platform, which could add future growth opportunities. Medtronic submits 510(k) filings to expand Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system

Medtronic also announced new strategic investments and FDA-related submissions to expand its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery platform, which could add future growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts lowered price targets this morning, but most kept constructive ratings such as overweight, outperform, or buy, suggesting valuation concerns rather than a changed bullish thesis.

Several analysts lowered price targets this morning, but most kept constructive ratings such as overweight, outperform, or buy, suggesting valuation concerns rather than a changed bullish thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its target to $102 from $114 and Leerink cut to $104 from $117, while Robert W. Baird reduced its target to $85 and kept a neutral rating.

Wells Fargo cut its target to $102 from $114 and Leerink cut to $104 from $117, while Robert W. Baird reduced its target to $85 and kept a neutral rating. Negative Sentiment: Medtronic’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.00 came in below the consensus estimate, which may temper some of the post-earnings enthusiasm.

Medtronic’s FY2027 EPS guidance of $5.90 to $6.00 came in below the consensus estimate, which may temper some of the post-earnings enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Margins remain a focus as the company flagged tariff and cost headwinds, which could pressure profitability even as sales improve.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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