Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.900-6.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,063,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,455. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Evercore set a $106.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Medtronic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Wright Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, VestGen Investment Management acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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