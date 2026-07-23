Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.2634 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

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Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of MLCO opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,198,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,198,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,980 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,864,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 2,784,251 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 71,281.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,206,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,233,000 after buying an additional 2,203,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $9,205,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an "overweight" rating to a "negative" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $6.00 to $5.70 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.50 to $9.40 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLCO

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited NASDAQ: MLCO is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort destinations in Asia and Europe. The company's portfolio spans casino gaming, hotel accommodations, retail, dining and entertainment facilities. Melco's properties feature a mix of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, high-limit gaming salons and entertainment venues, catering to a broad range of leisure and business travelers.

In Macau, Melco owns and operates flagship properties including City of Dreams Macau, Altira Macau and Studio City.

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